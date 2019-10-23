Statue of former IAS officer Sankaran unveiled

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam unveiled the statue of late IAS officer S.R. Sankaran, known as the people’s IAS officer, on the premises of B.R. Ambedkar Study Circle near Lenin Centre on Tuesday. IAS officers who also took part in the programme paid floral tributes at the statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subrahmanyam said that Sankaran, a man of simplicity, had always been a ray of hope for the tribal and Dalit communities. “Sankaran’s way of life is an inspiration for students and youth. His life is a library for those who want to learn,” he said.

Advisor to Government and retired IAS officer T. Vijay Kumar recalled the episode of Sankaran’s kidnap along with several others by naxals. “He had asked them to release the rest of the hostages and retain him until their demands are accorded by the government,” he said.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that people of Nellore where Sankaran served as Collector are still fond of the officer.

MLC J. Wilson, both retired and serving IAS officers from the State took part in the programme.