Vijayawada

State tops in online passport verification

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, R Jayalakshmi receiving the certificate of appreciation from Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, R Jayalakshmi receiving the certificate of appreciation from Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: T_VIJAYA_KUMAR

more-in

It takes less than 72 hours to complete police verification

The State tops in online police passport verification in the country for the year 2018-19. The implementation of online verification of passport applications, an initiative launched by AP Police in the year 2016 through the AP Intelligence Department.

Usually, verification of passport applications takes days as the application is processed manually at the special branch. But now, thanks to the initiative of AP Police, all it takes it less than 72 hours average time to complete the police verification of passport applications.

The Guntur Urban Police have topped the district police departments in the year 2016 for taking an average time of just 24 hours in online passport verification.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, R. Jayalakshmi, who had previously served as SP, Intelligence, and who had dealt with the passport and foreigners wing, received the award in New Delhi on Monday.

In the verification of passport, the AP police have adapted digital technology in verification of the antecedents of the applicants using Tabs. The district special branches usually carry out the checks and uploads the information. The intelligence department collates the information and sends them to the Regional Passport Officer. The seamless integration of the technology between the field units and the intelligence wing had made AP the fastest passport verification programme service.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2020 2:14:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/state-tops-in-online-passport-verification/article28129808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY