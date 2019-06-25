State tops in online passport verification

The State tops in online police passport verification in the country for the year 2018-19. The implementation of online verification of passport applications, an initiative launched by AP Police in the year 2016 through the AP Intelligence Department.

Usually, verification of passport applications takes days as the application is processed manually at the special branch. But now, thanks to the initiative of AP Police, all it takes it less than 72 hours average time to complete the police verification of passport applications.

The Guntur Urban Police have topped the district police departments in the year 2016 for taking an average time of just 24 hours in online passport verification.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, R. Jayalakshmi, who had previously served as SP, Intelligence, and who had dealt with the passport and foreigners wing, received the award in New Delhi on Monday.

In the verification of passport, the AP police have adapted digital technology in verification of the antecedents of the applicants using Tabs. The district special branches usually carry out the checks and uploads the information. The intelligence department collates the information and sends them to the Regional Passport Officer. The seamless integration of the technology between the field units and the intelligence wing had made AP the fastest passport verification programme service.