State to partner with German institutes for skill development

The State government is collaborating with German institutions to utilise their cutting edge technology for development of the manufacturing sector through skill development.

“An elaborate action plan has been formulated by the German Centre for Advanced Studies and its implementation partner European Centre for Mechatronics, Germany, to be implemented in the State under their guidance,” said Challa Madhusudhana Rao, Chairman of the A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), here on Thursday.

He was addressing a workshop jointly organised by the corporation and the Indo-European Skill Centres, Germany.

The initiative will be jointly supported and funded by German academic and research partners such as the German Centre for Advanced Studies, European Centre for Mechatronics and SGIT-Steinbeis University under the Research Presence in India programme by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany, and other German industry partners.

In the first phase, the European Centre for Mechatronics APS GmbH, Germany, established advanced robotics labs in 11 engineering colleges, which had been so far utilised by 788 students. In the second phase, these labs would be established in 20 engineering colleges across the State and the target was to train 800 candidates.

Skill Development Corporation Managing Director and CEO Arja Sreekanth, president, ECM Germany, V.V.N. Raju, and German delegates Till Quadflig and Arnold Spitta were present.