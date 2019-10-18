Vijayawada

State to partner with German institutes for skill development

A.P. State Skill Development Corporation Chairman Ch. Madhusudhana Reddy (second from left) releasing a poster in Vijayawada on Thursday.

A.P. State Skill Development Corporation Chairman Ch. Madhusudhana Reddy (second from left) releasing a poster in Vijayawada on Thursday.  

more-in

Aim is to use their cutting edge tech for promoting manufacturing sector

The State government is collaborating with German institutions to utilise their cutting edge technology for development of the manufacturing sector through skill development.

“An elaborate action plan has been formulated by the German Centre for Advanced Studies and its implementation partner European Centre for Mechatronics, Germany, to be implemented in the State under their guidance,” said Challa Madhusudhana Rao, Chairman of the A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), here on Thursday.

He was addressing a workshop jointly organised by the corporation and the Indo-European Skill Centres, Germany.

The initiative will be jointly supported and funded by German academic and research partners such as the German Centre for Advanced Studies, European Centre for Mechatronics and SGIT-Steinbeis University under the Research Presence in India programme by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany, and other German industry partners.

In the first phase, the European Centre for Mechatronics APS GmbH, Germany, established advanced robotics labs in 11 engineering colleges, which had been so far utilised by 788 students. In the second phase, these labs would be established in 20 engineering colleges across the State and the target was to train 800 candidates.

Skill Development Corporation Managing Director and CEO Arja Sreekanth, president, ECM Germany, V.V.N. Raju, and German delegates Till Quadflig and Arnold Spitta were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
right to education
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 3:15:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/state-to-partner-with-german-institutes-for-skill-development/article29729469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY