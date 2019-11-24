State to host Taekwondo League next year

Andhra Pradesh is set to host Taekwondo League next year, according to the newly elected general secretary of the New Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association, P. Atchuta Reddy.

He told mediapersons that several national and international events were slated to be held in the State with the help of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and the State government.

Mr. Atchuta Reddy said taekwondo would be introduced in all schools and colleges both as a self-defence measure and a competitive sport.

New executive

The following are the newly elected members: president G. Nageswara Rao, senior vice-presidents B. Arjuna Rao, M. Atchim Naidu, G. Shoban Babu and B.S.S. Prasad Kumar, general secretary P Atchutha Reddy, joint secretaries S.K. Nayab Rasool and K. Dora Babu, treasurer D.V. Chari, executive members Ch. Venkata Ramana, G. Srinivasulu, K. Venkateswara Rao, M. Ankamma Rao and M. Prakasa Rao and athlete member M. Nageswara Rao.