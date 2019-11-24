Vijayawada

State to host Taekwondo League next year

more-in

Andhra Pradesh is set to host Taekwondo League next year, according to the newly elected general secretary of the New Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association, P. Atchuta Reddy.

He told mediapersons that several national and international events were slated to be held in the State with the help of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and the State government.

Mr. Atchuta Reddy said taekwondo would be introduced in all schools and colleges both as a self-defence measure and a competitive sport.

New executive

The following are the newly elected members: president G. Nageswara Rao, senior vice-presidents B. Arjuna Rao, M. Atchim Naidu, G. Shoban Babu and B.S.S. Prasad Kumar, general secretary P Atchutha Reddy, joint secretaries S.K. Nayab Rasool and K. Dora Babu, treasurer D.V. Chari, executive members Ch. Venkata Ramana, G. Srinivasulu, K. Venkateswara Rao, M. Ankamma Rao and M. Prakasa Rao and athlete member M. Nageswara Rao.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 10:52:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/state-to-host-taekwondo-league-next-year/article30066979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY