State records less than 6,000 COVIDcases for fourth consecutive day

Highest number of 784 infections surface in Chittoor district

The State reported less than 6,000 infections for the fourth consecutive day taking the tally to 7,39,719 with 5,292 new infections in last 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The toll increased to 6,128 as 42 new deaths were reported in the past one day.

Meanwhile, 6,102 more patients recovered in the past day taking the recovery rate to 92.59%. So far, 6,84,930 patients recovered from the disease and the mortality rate stands at 0.83%. There are 48,661 persons undergoing treatment in various hospitals and COVID care centres.

The positivity rate of the 66,944 samples tested in the past one day was at 7.91% and the overall positivity rate of 63.49 lakh samples tested stands at 11.65%.

The tests per million ratio further increased to 1.18 lakh and the cases per million also increased to 13,852.

Chittoor once again reported the highest number of new cases pushing East Godavari to the second position. Prakasam reported the highest number of new deaths.

Break-up

Following was the district-wise new cases and deaths: Chittoor (784 and 5), East Godavari (652 and 5), West Godavari (612 and 2), Prakasam (591 and 6), Guntur (493 and 3), Krishna (399 and 3), Anantapur (362 and 4), Kadapa (323 and 3), Nellore (311 and 4), Srikakulam (204 and 0), Visakhpatnam (198 and 4), Vizianagaram (188 and 1), and Kurnool (175 and 2).

The infection tally of Anantapur reached 60,000. The district is the fourth one to have witnessed over 60,000 infections so far. Guntur and Kurnool are close to reaching the 60,000-mark.

The district-wise tallies were: East Godavari (1,03,898), West Godavari (72,529), Chittoor (68,146), Anantapur (60,000), Guntur (58,599), Kurnool (57,600), Nellore (55,758), Prakasam (53,002), Visakhapatnam (51,878), Kadapa (46,745), Srikakulam (41,184), Vizianagaram (36,775), and Krishna (30,710).