AP in forefront in MGNREGA implementation, says official

Andhra Pradesh performed exceedingly well in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), said Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner B. Ramanjaneyulu on Tuesday.

At a press conference, he said 6,41,294 families across the 13 districts had utilised the 100 days of employment and Rs. 5,715 crore had been spent for the purpose in 2016-17.

Livelihood security

The MGNREGA was initiated to enhance livelihood security in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteered to do unskilled manual work.

He said of the 13 parameters of the scheme, AP was in the first position in five, second in two, third in one and fourth and fifth in two each.

Elaborating, he said with regard to making payments within the stipulated time, use of material component, setting up farm ponds, individual lavatories and vermin-compost pits, the State was in the first position.

In spending the funds allocated by the Centre, in providing 100 full days of work and in starting anganwadi centres, the State stood second.

In providing work to women, it was in the third place, in the number of days of allocated work and in growing trees on either side of the roads, it was in the fourth place while in spending on wages and in the number of families brought into the purview of the MGNREGA, it was in the fifth position, he said.