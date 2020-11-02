State govt. committed to upliftingweaker sections, says Minister

Sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu for formation of Andhra State recalled

People’s representatives and district officials, led by Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu marking the celebrations of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day at the Collectorate here on Sunday.

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Rajya Sabha member P. Subhash Chandra Bose, Kakinada MP V. Geetha, District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and others recalled the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu for the formation of Andhra State.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Viswaroop said the State government was committed to the welfare of the backward classes, farmers and women and several schemes were introduced for them.

“Various schemes introduced in the State shows the commitment of the YSRCP government towards the welfare of weaker sections,” said Mr. Viswaroop. In the education sector, the State government allocates a huge grant for renovation of the government schools across East Godavari district, said Mr. Viswaroop. Appointment letters were handed over to 15 differently-abled people who got the government jobs under the backlog category on the occasion.