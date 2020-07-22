‘State govt. committed to safety of women’

GUNTUR

22 July 2020 09:27 IST

Over 5.8 lakh people downloaded Disha App: M. Sucharitha

The State government is committed to implementation of the Disha Act and has brought in place special police stations, fast-track courts and forensic labs, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference at the party central office in Tadepalli, Ms. Sucharita said that 5.8 lakh people have downloaded the Disha App and so far 71,700 SOS calls were logged. Around 19,824 have utilised ‘track my travel’ option on the App. As on date, 470 complaints were lodged under the Act and 103 of them are undergoing judicial process.

