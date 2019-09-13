‘State drawing up plans to tap new foreign markets’

As part of its efforts to increase exports of traditional as well as non-traditional items, the State government is drawing up plans to realise the untapped potential in the markets abroad, particularly Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and the Latin American and Caribbean regions and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The State government is taking necessary steps for better coordination among all departments and working with various chambers of commerce and industries, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and commodity boards and with the Central government for creating a favourable environment for export growth, Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said at the National Board of Trade meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, according to an official release.

Mr. Goutham Reddy said the government was identifying new markets and developing new exportable products as per international standards for enhancing the trade.

Due emphasis was laid on creating infrastructure for promoting exports through land, air and seaports and on scientific research and development in industries.

Besides, information on trade in goods and services and related investment measures and trade-related intellectual property rights under the World Trade Organisation was being collected and disseminated.

e-governance support

The Minister said to achieve the objective, the government was taking various steps mainly networking with EPCs, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, India Trade Promotion Organisation and National Centre for Trade Information.

In addition to that, the government was providing e-governance support to exporters, creating an analytical database on exports and exporters, promoting Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and setting up an institutional mechanism for promoting exports, the Minister added.