Startup begins doorstep diesel delivery in city for bulk consumers

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 April 2021 11:10 IST

Rajeshwara Prasad acquires a double-dispensing mobile fuel pump for this

City-based fuel startup Satyamamba Filling Station started the facility of doorstep diesel delivery through their mobile petrol pumps, here on Tuesday.

This startup is run by Rajeshwara Prasad, who has been operating a petrol pump station from 1969, which was started by his grandfather.

To innovate further, he has acquired a double-dispensing mobile fuel pump and plans to go around the city to meet the bulk needs of customers at their doorstep.

According to him, he has already been delivering diesel to pharma companies, stone crushers, schools and colleges. “Earlier, customers would come to my pump station for their bulk requirement, including for their generator sets in apartment complexes. Now, with a call, we can deliver at the site,” he said.

Doorstep diesel delivery is approved by the government and is a new-age concept of effective distribution . It can benefit the agricultural sector, hospitals, housing societies, heavy machinery facilities, mobile towers, and others, he said.