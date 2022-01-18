Standoff between Dalits, upper castes at Gunjepalli over temple entry

Police, Revenue officials intervene to defuse tension

Tension prevailed at Gunjepalli village of Narpala mandal in the district after a group of Dalit villagers, reportedly denied entry into a temple, engaged in a standoff with upper-caste villagers here on Monday afternoon. Police personnel along with Revenue Department officials had to intervene to defuse the situation.

The standoff between the upper-caste villagers and the Dalits began on Monday when the Dalits were not allowed to enter the temple allegedly at the request of the temple priests that the shrine be ‘protected’ for some time as it was consecrated only two days ago. The groups had been at loggerheads for the past few days over the issue, and tension flared up after some women reportedly prevented the Dalits from entering the temple on Monday.

When the standoff led to heated arguments, Sub-Inspector of Police U. Venkata Prasad and some Revenue officials intervened and prevented the issue from escalating. “Nobody has the right to stop anyone from entering temples. We have sorted out the differences and ensured that the villagers came to an amicable understanding,” Mr. Prasad said.