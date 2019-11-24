Stakeholders’ support enables timely disposal of cases: DIG

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eluru Range) A.S. Khan on Saturday sought support from all government departments for timely disposal of cases.

Mr. Khan accompanied by Krishna in-charge District Judge E. Bheema Rao participated in a coordination meeting between the police and other government departments.

Mr. Khan said every attempt was being made to reach out to the public through various initiatives such as Spandana.

Presenting a picture of policing in Krishna district, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu claimed that the average monthly death toll of 30 in road accidents had been brought down to 20 over the half year, with more vigil on the national highways round the clock.

“In Spandana, the Krishna district has registered 96% redressal rate against 1,721 petitions received since the programme was launched. We are now accessible to the public both online and offline,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

District Revenue Officer A. Prasad expressed readiness to issue necessary certificates sought by the police to speed up investigation into the SC and ST atrocity cases and land dispute cases. Mr. Prasad also pledged to depute field-level staff to intensify raids on illegal sand transportation.

The Prisons Department officials said video-conference facilities would soon be launched in prisons for online trial of court cases.

The Public Prosecutors clarified doubts on filing chargesheets in various cases.

The officials of forest, fisheries, mines and geology, medical and health departments were present.