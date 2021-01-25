‘Spell Bee’ winners to get prizes on R-Day

VIJAYAWADA

25 January 2021 11:11 IST

Students from 25 schools participated in the preliminary round.

P. Jayasree Dheemanth from Viva School, K. Sai Tejaswini from Bhashyam Blooms and B. Charitasree from K.L.P. Public School bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively in the final round of the district-level inter-school Spell Bee competition, organised by Dr. KLP Public School in Guntur on Sunday. Students from 25 schools participated in the preliminary round. The winners will receive prizes and all the participants will be given certificates during the Republic Day celebrations.

