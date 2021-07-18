Special session on property tax put off

Council secretary cites lack of complete info on subject

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has indefinitely postponed the ‘special council session’ scheduled to be held on Monday to discuss the hike in property tax and collection of user charges on garbage due to lack of information on the subject.

In a release, VMC council secretary G. Chandraiah said that the general body meeting to discuss the Municipal Department’s G.O. No. 198 on Monday had been postponed as complete information on the same was not available.

He said further date of the meeting would be announced later.

The opposition parties have been demanding withdrawal of the hike in the property tax and user charges on garbage collection, ever since the VMC issued the draft notification. The corporation later agreed to conduct a special meeting to discuss the same.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) floor leader B. Satya Babu asked Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi to cancel the session as it was not notified at least one week in advance.