Special prayers offered at Shiva temples

Religious fervour marks beginning of Karteeka masam

In spite of COVID-19 threat, hundreds of devotees offered special prayers at Lord Shiva temples on auspicious Monday with the beginning of holy month Karteekam.

Elaborate arrangements

Famous Pasupathinadeswara Swamy temple witnessed heavy rush of devotees from early hours. Sarada Seva Sangham trustees G. Srinivasa Rao, G. Shivakumar, and Ch. Sridhar made elaborate arrangements for devotees who came from different parts of the district to offer special prayers to the presiding deity along with Dwadasa Jyotirilangams on the temple premises.

Mr. Shivakumar said that all the devotees were allowed to the temple premises after wearing masks and sanitising hands. Umarudra Koteswara Alayam, Shiva Balaji temple, Srimukhalingam, and Endla Mallikarjuna Swamy temple wore festive look with the offering of special prayers to Lord Shiva.

Shiva Balaji temple trustee Gunta Tulasirao said that special puja was performed, seeking the divine blessings to overcome the pandemic of COVID-19.