Speaker should get the facts straight on Polavaram project, says KVP

The State government is misleading a constitutional authority like the Speaker, alleged Congress Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Mr. Ramachandra Rao said this was evident by the reply Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao gave to his letter on the Polavaram project which contained several factual errors. The biggest blunder was the admission that the Central government had filed a counter to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) the Congress leader had filed in the Supreme Court. The PIL was filed to safeguard Andhra Pradesh from being burdened with expenses of the Polavaram project which should be borne entirely by the Centre as it was a national one.

Sharing with the media the letter he wrote to the Speaker, Mr. Rao said the Centre had not filed a counter to the PIL he had filed, but the Speaker in his reply was emphatic about the Centre’s counter.

Mr. Rao said he provided 28 questions the Speaker should ask the State government to get the correct picture about the project. He said as a constitutional authority, the Speaker was above petty politics and was duty bound to find out the truth and tell the people about it.

One of the questions he raised was if Dr. Sivaprasada Rao discussed the project when he was Irrigation Minister of the combined AP between 1996-97 with officials even once and if the Telugu Desam government ever “thought” of it when it was in power for 16 years between 1981 and 2004.

From such total indifference, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had a total change of heart. Today, at almost every public meeting, he was claiming that completion of Polavaram was his dream .