‘Spandana’ programme in NTR district on June 4

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao will conduct the ‘Spandana’ programme at his office on Monday from 10.30 a.m..

Mr. Rao has asked all the officials concerned to attend the programme by 10 a.m. without fail. He has also asked the officials to conduct the grievance redress exercise at all the divisional and mandal headquarters simultaneously.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar has said the programme will be conducted at the Command Control Room of the VMC office from 10.30 a.m.

The programme will be conducted at circle level in the circle offices by the authorities concerned.