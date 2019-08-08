SP warns against underage driving

All road safety violations will be viewed seriously and those driving without valid licence would be prosecuted, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna has said.

Addressing a counselling session organised for the violators of road safety rules and their parents here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna said minors driving without valid licence are liable to prosecution and parents may have to face legal proceedings in some cases.

Expressing concern over the increasing violations of road safety rules, Mr. Ramakrishna said the Guntur Urban police district registers more than 300 accident deaths every year and blamed it on poor awareness on safety regulations, rash and negligent driving.

“This is the last time that counselling session is being held. Henceforth, penal action will be initiated against the violators of safety rules,” the SP said.

Referring to the Motor Vehicle Act, he said juveniles charged with road accident cases may attract three years in jail and a fine of ₹25,000.

‘300 violators jailed’

Participating in the programme, Deputy Transport Commissioner Meera Prasad said that people convicted in 300 safety rule violation cases have been sentenced to imprisonment in Krishna district in the last three years. DSP (traffic) M. Supraja gave a power point presentation on road safety on the occasion.