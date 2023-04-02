ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway, Vijayawada division achieves highest-ever gross earnings of ₹5,301 crore during FY 2022-23

April 02, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishnapatnam and Kakinada Ports generated about ₹1868 crore and ₹1205 crore revenue respectively, say officials

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Krishnapatnam and Kakinada Ports generated about ₹1868 crore and ₹1205 crore in revenue respectively, say officials. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved Rs.5,301 crore gross revenue during the financial year 2022-23. This is the highest-ever gross revenue for the division. The division has surpassed the previous highest revenue of ₹5,136 crore in 2018-19, and created a record, the SCR officials said.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan congratulated Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr.DCM) V. Rambabu and the heads of the Business Development Units (BDUs) for achieving the highest revenue in the history of the division.

The freight revenue target of 33 million tonnes has crossed 10 days ahead of the fiscal and has earned about ₹3870 crore. The division recorded about ₹1,225 crore in passenger revenue, by March 31, the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The revenue generation from different segments includes 74% from freight business, 23% from passenger earnings, 1.7% from coaching earnings (i.e. parcels and ticket checking), and 1.3% of revenue through sundries.

The two major ports— Krishnapatnam and Kakinada— played a vital role by contributing about ₹1868 crore and ₹1205 crore, respectively to the gross revenue in the current fiscal, the officials said.

The Vijayawada Division also performed exceptionally well in the rest of other areas like ticket checking, parcels, non-fare revenue, and e-auction of commercial assets, the DRM said.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan congratulated Senior Divisional Operations Manager, D. Narendra Varma, staff of the Commercial and Operating departments, and the BDU teams who are instrumental in achieving the highest-ever gross earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Vijayawada

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US