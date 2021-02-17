South Central Railway GM conducts 120 kmph speed test

Minor bridges inspected as part of safety audit

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya conducted an annual inspection of the Gudur–Ongole–Tenali section in Vijayawada division on Tuesday.

The GM, along with Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas and principal Head of the Departments (HoDs) and senior officers of various departments visited the Gudur railway station and proceeded further to Manubolu–Kommarapudi section where he inspected the Road Under Bridge (RUB), level crossing gate and relay room.

He inspected the level crossing gate between Kommarapudi and Venkatachalam section, where he reviewed the safety aspects and also interacted with the gateman. Later, Mr. Mallya inspected Venkatachalam railway station and discussed various station developmental plans with the officials.

The GM carried out a speed test of 120 kmph between Venkatachalam—Nellore section, and inspected minor bridges between Kommarapudi–Venkatachalam and Alluru–Bitragunta sections.

He also inspected the Bitragunta railway station and discussed station developmental plans with the railway authorities. Mr. Mallya inaugurated a crew booking lobby, new freight examination facility and flagged off a goods train. He inspected the new carriage and workshop office at Bitragunta station and enquired about the facilities in the running room.

The GM planted saplings at Bititragunta and conducted a speed test between Kavali–Singarayakonda section. He inspected the Road Under Bridge (RUB) and a major bridge between Ulavapadu–Singarayakonda–Tanguturu section. Later, he inspected a bridge over the Romperu between Uppugunduru–Chinnaganjam section and interacted with the track maintainers. Mr. Mallya inspected the level-crossing gate between Tsunduru–Tenali section. The General Manager inspected Tenali railway station, the health unit and reviewed the facilities available. He also visited the staff quarters and Railway Colony at Tenali where he interacted with residents and enquired about the facilities. The GM reviewed overall track maintenance on the entire stretch of Gudur–Tenali section.