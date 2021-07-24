Somu Veerraju launches Devalaya Darshanam campaign at Durga temple

BJP State president Somu Veerraju launched his Devalaya Darshanam campaign by offering prayers at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam here on Saturday.

The program is mainly aimed at mounting pressure on the State government to take deterrent action against those involved in the attacks on Hindu temples.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Veerraju said not a single person was arrested for attacking the temples and destroying idols.

More than 400 temples were vandalised in the last two years but the government was not bothered about nabbing the culprits.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao turned a blind eye to the attacks on temples. It is high time for action to be taken as otherwise the miscreants would be emboldened to go berserk once again, Mr. Veerraju commented.

The AP BJP chief further said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was more concerned about the installation of a statue of Tipu Sultan at Proddutur in Kadapa district and getting churches built with government funds than with plans to develop the State.

"I prayed to the Goddess to bless the Chief Minister with good sense so that he does what he is supposed to", Mr. Veerraju said, asserting that the State needed a pragmatic approach to development.

He expressed regret that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking major policy decisions without adequate consultations with experts and trying to silence the critics through strong - arm tactics.

The government's inability to give salaries to its employees on time reflects the dire straits in which it is mired, Mr. Veerraju observed.

Later, Mr. Veerraju reached Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda in Guntur district.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, party's State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others were present.