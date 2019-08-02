Solar plant inaugurated at Vijayawada airport

Equipped with a one-megawatt peak (Mwp) capacity solar power plant, the Vijayawada International Airport will be saving close to ₹1 crore every year hereafter on the expenditure for electricity.

The solar plant, set up recently on the airport premises, was formally inaugurated by airport director G. Madhusudhan Rao on Thursday.

The solar plant consists of as many as 3,040 panels of 330 Watt peak (Wp) and two 500 Kilowatt inverters.

Mr. Madhusudhan said that installation works were completed successfully and the plant was synchronised with the power grid of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL) under the net metering policy.

He said that the plant was established at a cost of ₹5.4 crore and it could approximately save ₹92.4 lakh every year and breakeven could be achieved in 5.8 years.

The plant generates about 14 lakh kilowatt-hour (or units) per annum and helps reduce 980 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Under the APSPDCL’s net metering scheme, the airport would be given free power to an extent depending on the power the plant generates.