‘Social media an effective tool to promote road safety’

VIJAYAWADA

18 February 2021 06:17 IST

Road Safety Week concludes

There is a need to promote road safety regulations and use of social media platforms is an effective way to reach out to people with a message, said Additional Transport Commissioner S.A.V. Prasada Rao on Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory of the ‘Road Safety Week’ organised by the Transport Department, Mr. Rao said more than 1.5 lakh people lose their lives across the country in road accidents every year, causing economic hardship and emotional trauma to their families.

Facebook page launched

“Nearly 71 % of the accidents occur due to overspeeding. There is an urgent need to make the roads safer,” he said, while inaugurating a Facebook page designed by the department to promote the road safety messages.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the department, in collaboration with NGOs, was trying to spread awareness and bring down the number of road accidents.

“Every year, at least 8,000 people die in road accidents in State. However, the number came down to 7,000 last year. Restriction imposed on public movement owing to the COVID-induced lockdown,” said Mr. Prasada Rao and ed the parents not to allow their children to drive without licence.

Participating in the programme, Deputy Transport Commissioner (Krishna) M. Purendra said the objective of Road Safety Week from January 18 to February 17 was to make people responsible when it comes to abiding by road safety norms. As part of the awareness drive, the officials visited colleges and administered oaths to students to follow traffic rules. He said use of helmet and seat belt while on the road could go a long way in protecting people in the event of an accident. RTOs K. Ramprasad and A. Vijaya Saradhi, Motor Vehicle Inspectors G Sanjiv Kumar, K. R. Ravi Kumar and Narayana Swamy, Administrative Officer Ch. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.