Smooth ride ahead?

The Cabinet approval for the merger of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) with the government has triggered jubilation among employees of the public transport carrier.

The employees hailed the State government’s decision, distributed sweets and thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling their "long-cherished dream". The merger brings

three immediate and direct benefits to the employees — an increase in retirement age from 58 to 60 years, implementation of pension scheme, and a host of benefits at par with State Government employees — not to mention the job security that the APSRTC employees were seeking for all these years.

An expert committee headed by former IPS officer C. Anjaneya Reddy, who had helmed APSRTC in the past, had made certain recommendations regarding the merger after holding discussions with all unions and the RTC Officers’ Association.

To shift the APSRTC employees to the government rolls, an Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD) is being set up. The current benefits and set of rules applicable to RTC employees will continue.

Salary bill

Money spent on purchase of diesel and payment of employees’ salaries comprises 77% of the corporation’s expenditure.

The APSRTC is crumbling under the burden of debts, which have piled up to nearly ₹6,900 crore. The government’s willingness to pay the salaries of the employees worth ₹3,300 crore will take a major load off the shoulders of the corporation. "With this, the APSRTC will be in a position to save nearly ₹2,000 crore per annum, which could be utilised to repay the outstanding loans," said Mr. Anjaneya Reddy.

The last revision of the employees’ salaries (43%), while keeping bus fares unchanged, pushed the APSRTC into a further financial mess.

The Anjaneya Reddy Committee has asked the government to constitute a bus fare regulatory commission along the lines of the Electricity Regulatory Commission, insisting that the sooner the panel comes into existence, the better for the corporation’s future. "This is imperative to equate the APSRTC’s revenue and expenditure," Mr. Reddy said.

According to him, it would not be possible to completely equate the salaries of the RTC employees with government employees but efforts would be made to raise their scales and bring them closer to the latter.

Electric buses

To make the corporation a modern, viable and robust body, all new buses that would be purchased henceforth would be electric vehicles. The State will

get 350 electric buses under FAME-2 (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India), a Central scheme rolled out in 2015 aiming to incentivise and catalyse the electrification exercise.

The APSRTC, meanwhile, will continue to operate as a separate entity since certain clauses in the Central Road Transport Corporations Act, 1950 do not allow liquidation of the corporation. "APSRTC as a corporation will continue to exist with its properties, bus stations and depots remaining untouched," said Mr. Anjaneya Reddy.

"The merger has brought job security to nearly 52,000 RTC employees who are now at par with the State government employees," said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah. He said the process of the merger would be completed in three months.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his election campaign, had promised to merge the APSRTC with the State Government. After coming to power in May, he formed two panels to suggest modalities of the proposed merger and the other one to recommend ways for replacement of the diesel-run buses with electric vehicles in the APSRTC fleet.

Steps like reduction of staff, increase in workload, non-payment of terminal benefits at the time of retirement and utilising workers’ money recovered towards co-operative society, provident fund, etc. had resulted in serious financial insecurities among the workers who feared privatisation of the corporation.