Slot booking for pharmacy degree registrations

The Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Council has said that online slot booking facility will be made available soon to candidates who have completed their degree in Pharmacy.

Registrar Ramamurthy said talks were in progress with the National Science Centre officials and candidates would have to upload their certificates in online mode and mention them in details in their job applications.

He said the registration process had to be stopped due to the lockdown but in emergency cases, candidates can directly approach for registration. The online slot booking facility may become available from June 10, he added.