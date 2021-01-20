SKU-AIC inks MoU with Dodla Dairy

ANANTAPUR

They aim to encourage innovation in agricultural practices

The Sri Krishnadevaraya University(SKU)-Atal Innovation Centre on Tuesday entered into a memorandum of understanding with Dodla Dairy Pvt. Ltd. to foster and support rural innovation and entrepreneurship in the sectors of agriculture, water and energy sectors.

The MoU was signed by Dodla Dairy managing director Dodla Sudhir Reddy and Atal Innovation Centre-SKU CEO Shiv Kiran.

The Hyderabad-based Dodla Dairy and Atal Innovation Centre have come together to curate, incubate and scale the frontier innovations in the areas of post-harvesting and sustainable practices in farming in rural regions, they said. They will lend support to aspirational entrepreneurs in the rural areas for establishing modern farming practices including hydroponics, aquaponics, precision farming, said a board member.

