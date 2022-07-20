Six, including minor, held for killing woman for jewellery

Accused strangled Sita in railway quarters ten days ago

Police producing the accused before the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Accused strangled Sita in railway quarters ten days ago

The Satyanarayanapuram police six persons, who allegedly murdered K. Sita (50), wife of Satyanarayana, in Railway Quarters in the city on July 9.

Disclosing this to the newsmen here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K. Babu Rao said the the main accused, Gummadi Nageswara Rao, a mason, reportedly observed old jewellery of antique value in Satyanarayana’s house.

He allegedly roped in his son, G. Vamshi Krishna of Gannavaram, and workers Kota Srimannarayana of Ammireddygudemin NTR district, Galanki Satish, native of Aswaraopeta in Telangana, Bandla Satish of Guntur and a minor of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district.

The accused came to Satyanarayana’s house in broad day light on the pretext of enquiring about some house address. They entered into the house, allegedly tied her hands back and strangled her to death with a towel, Mr. Babu Rao said.

Later, they looted the gold ornaments on the body and in the house and fled away. Police recovered jewellery, a car, two bikes and a knife used for the offence, said Additional DCP (Task Force) K. Srinivas Rao.