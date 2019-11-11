Sikh youth display gatka skills

‘Nagar keertan’ was performed at the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha here on Sunday marking the eighth day of the 550th birthday celebrations of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

It began at the 2nd cross street at Autonagar and concluded at the Gurudwara in Guru Nanak Colony. As a part of these celebrations, Sikh youth from the city displayed their gatka skill, an ancient martial art form, by performing exercises with their kirpans, swords and other weapons.

The vigorous and lively performance attracted the people all along the route of the procession, which began in the early hours.

On November 12, which is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, various programmes would take place at the Gurudwara, which are open to all people, irrespective of their faith.