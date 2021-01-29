Sighting of snake: officials visit anganwadi centre

Officials of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and the Municipal Corporation on Thursday visited the anganwadi centre at Bangarucheruvu Gattu where a snake was found.
Responding to a news item published in The Hindu on snakes entering the anganwadi centre, West Godavari WD&CW Project Director K. Vijaya Kumari, Poduru Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Ch. Indira, Palakol Municipal Corporation Divisional Engineer (DE) Vijay Kumar and other officials visited the centre and ward secretariat in the town.
Ms. Vijaya Kumari checked the windows, ventilators, doors, drainage system and the surrounding area. The PD found that the premises and the ‘cheruvu’ behind the centre were in highly untidy condition.
Bushes cleared
Mr. Vijay Kumar said the bushes were cleared around the anganwadi centre and steps would be taken to beautify the tank.
“Instructions have been given to the staff to take up repairs to the centre immediately. We will shift the children to other centre, if necessary,” said WD&CW Director Krithika Shukla.
A report would be submitted to the District Collector, Joint Collector and other officials on the condition of the pre-school, Vijaya Kumari said.
Municipal Commissioner N. Pramod Kumar accorded permission to take up temporary development works for the anganwadi centre and the secretariat building.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath