Sighting of snake: officials visit anganwadi centre

‘Steps will be taken to carry out repairs to the building immediately’

Officials of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and the Municipal Corporation on Thursday visited the anganwadi centre at Bangarucheruvu Gattu where a snake was found.

Responding to a news item published in The Hindu on snakes entering the anganwadi centre, West Godavari WD&CW Project Director K. Vijaya Kumari, Poduru Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Ch. Indira, Palakol Municipal Corporation Divisional Engineer (DE) Vijay Kumar and other officials visited the centre and ward secretariat in the town.

Ms. Vijaya Kumari checked the windows, ventilators, doors, drainage system and the surrounding area. The PD found that the premises and the ‘cheruvu’ behind the centre were in highly untidy condition.

Bushes cleared

Mr. Vijay Kumar said the bushes were cleared around the anganwadi centre and steps would be taken to beautify the tank.

“Instructions have been given to the staff to take up repairs to the centre immediately. We will shift the children to other centre, if necessary,” said WD&CW Director Krithika Shukla.

A report would be submitted to the District Collector, Joint Collector and other officials on the condition of the pre-school, Vijaya Kumari said.

Municipal Commissioner N. Pramod Kumar accorded permission to take up temporary development works for the anganwadi centre and the secretariat building.