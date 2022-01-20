Siddhartha college establishes Centre of Excellence in AI

VIJAYAWADA

The institute signs MoU with Hyderabad-based IT firm Blackbuck Engineers Pvt. Ltd

P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in the city on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based IT firm Blackbuck Engineers Pvt. Ltd. to launch Alan Turing Center of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence.

In a statement, college Principal M. Ramesh said it was the first non-engineering institute to launch the initiative.

As part of the collaboration, experts from the IT firm will train the students and faculty of the college in emerging technologies like AI/ML, Data Science and Blockchain Technology etc.

CEO of Blackbuck Engineers Anuradha Thota said the partnership was to leverage benefits to the college. The CoE would promote research by enabling cutting-edge research in AI and Machine Learning relevant to industry and academia, foster strong industry-academic synergy for AI adoption and execute impactful projects with industry and government and state-of-the-art AI courses, training and workshops catering to students and outreach programmes for re-skilling.

Raj Kumar from the Blackbuck team, college Director Vemuri Babu Rao, Dean Rajesh Jampala and Placement Officer Sridhar Kavuri were also present.