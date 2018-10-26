Siblings using poker analyser tech to cheat held

more-in

A man and his brother, who were allegedly cheating their poker partners using advanced ‘poker analyser technology’, were arrested by the city police on Thursday.

The technology available under the name ‘CVK Poker Analyser’ on e-commerce website comprises image processing enabled secret cameras and smartphone and earpieces that can scan cards of all the players and transmit the best prediction in audio format to users via tiny earpieces.

According to a release, the accused N. Narayana, 27, and his brother N. Sanjeeva Rao, 32, residents of Srinagar Colony in Satyanarayana Puram had been playing and organising the prohibited card game in their house and allegedly adopted the technology to cheat their partners, police said.

Commissioner’s Task Force sleuths raided the house and found the siblings using the technology to cheat.

They found and seized four secret cameras powered with one each cellphone batteries that were placed inside the stacks of ₹500 notes that were placed strategically to scan cards of all the players. They also seized two earpieces worn by the brothers.

Four other suspected gamblers, M. Sanjeev Kumar, 38, S. Murali Krishna, 43, Ch. Purna Kishore, 40 and Sk. Hazrath, 37, were also arrested.

In all, the police seized ₹2 lakh in cash, nine cellphones, five motorcycles and the poker analyser equipment from them.