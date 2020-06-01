Shramik trains: State seeks additional stoppage point

VIJAYAWADA

01 June 2020 20:00 IST

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has appealed to the railway authorities to provide one additional stoppage to the 11 pairs of trains (22 trains) that will criss-cross over 70 railway stops across Andhra Pradesh. This is for proper monitoring of the movement of rail passengers and to make necessary arrangements to contain the spread of COVID-19, she said.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Railway Board, New Delhi, Vinod Yadav, she thanked the Railways for running the special Shramik trains for inter-state movement of the migrant labour and stranded people. She informed him that AP had facilitated movement of over 1 lakh migrant workers to their native States of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Northeastern states through 80 special Shramik trains.

Now, the Railways plans to run 200 trains across the country and of them, 22 trains will traverse through AP touching 70 railway stops in the State.

She said that though public transport within the State had been made available, it would be very difficult to receive and manage such big number of people at 70-odd railway stations and conduct proper testing.

The rail authorities thus could consider providing one additional stoppage, she said.