Shilparamam handicrafts expo off to a colourful start

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Thursday urged people to extend patronage to the products crafted by artisans belonging to the Scheduled Castes, showcased at Shilparamam Handicrafts exhibition.

Speaking after inaugurating a 10-day exhibition at the Rice & Oil Millers’ Association hall at Gandhinagar, Mr. Imtiaz said the event had brought under one roof handicrafts of over 50 SC artisans from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal.

He said people should understand the significance of ancient art and crafts that were being passed down to generations by the artisan families.

Shilparamam Chief Executive Officer B. Jairaj said despite being gifted with enormous skills, the artisans languished in poverty and many of their crafts were on the verge of extinction. To encourage them and to protect ancient wealth, people should visit such exhibitions and buy their products, he emphasised.

The exhibition has Kondapalli, Etikoppaka and Chennaipatnam toys, wood carving, rosewood items, Tanjore paintings, clay jewellery from West Bengal, jute bags, terracotta items from Madanapalle, footwear from Rajasthan, Chanderi zari saris, dress material, Bengal cotton saris and cotton readymade shirts among other stuff.

The exhibition is on till March 21.