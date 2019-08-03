Shifting sands

Exactly four years ago, D. Vanajakshi, who was working as Musunur MRO, was allegedly manhandled by then TDP Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar when she tried to stop illegal sand mining on the border between Krishna and West Godavari districts. She stood before a tractor that was illegally transporting sand, which resulted in a scuffle between her and Mr. Prabhakar in July 2015.

It was one of the issues that triggered the announcement of ‘free sand policy’ apart from delay in supply of sand by the DWCRA groups, which were entrusted the job. Now, the State government will come out with a new sand policy, which will be implemented from September 5.

This is not the first time that successive governments came out with new sand policies whenever there was an uproar over "illegal sand mining."

The system of auctioning the sand-bearing areas was prevailing till 2012. Later, allotment of feasible sand-bearing areas was made through a selection process by way of draw of lots in combined Andhra Pradesh. Soon after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu roped in DWCRA groups to sell sand. The government entrusted the responsibility to 368 DWCRA groups allowing them to retain 25% share of the annual revenue for operations and maintenance of the mines and introduced an online system for booking sand.

In view of complaints, this system too was done away with and free sand policy was announced.

NGT fine

The free sand policy was also steeped in controversies that the ruling party leaders had virtually taken control of the sand reaches. Though the sand was free, the end consumer was forced to cough up exorbitant amounts. In addition, the government suffered losses as no seigniorage was collected. Also, rampant illegal sand mining drew the attention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The tribunal slapped a ₹100 crore fine for the unchecked sand mining in Krishna river.

The illegal sand mining kicked up a political storm in the State and became a poll issue in the recent elections. The YSRCP, soon after coming to power, banned sand mining in the State until a new sand policy was announced. This triggered a huge shortage impacting the construction and infrastructure industries and construction labour remaining jobless.

The government, which is keen on implementing its electoral promises, is faced with "fiscal challenges." The government, which has to create a fiscal space of ₹39,800 crore, plans to impose sand seigniorage. It is estimated that seigniorage would generate ₹2,000 crore, sources say.

Telangana model

The State government has been examining sand policies of various States and models to unveil its own policy. The government is seriously contemplating taking a cue from Telangana. Of all the policies, ‘it is being considered as the best’. Accordingly, the State government is contemplating supplying sand through the AP Mineral Development Corporation.

The State government feels that the free sand policy was resulting in a revenue loss of ₹500 crore to ₹600 crore.

In comparison, the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC)’s sales went up to ₹886 crore in 2018-19 from a mere ₹10 crore in 2014-15 and ₹374 crore in 2015-16. Hence, extract and despatch of sand from the allotted sand-bearing area to an approved stockyard would be done by the APMDC.

The government plans to establish stockyards near sand reaches apart from setting up additional ones in cities and towns. Weigh bridges and CC cameras would be installed at the sand reaches and stockyards. The price of sand would be fixed below the existing rates. Also, vehicles used for transportation would be tracked through GPS technology. The government, however, is, yet formulate guidelines, seigniorage fee and come out with a policy, officials say.

Price soars

The policies so far benefited neither consumers nor the exchequer. As per the free sand policy, the sand would have to cost ₹750 to ₹850 per tonne depending on the distance of the sites from where it was extracted, but in reality, it was sold at prices ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹1,800 a tonne. A truckload of sand that used to cost ₹4,000 just before the NGT pronounced its order touched ₹15,000. The price used to be between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 per lorry but hovered between ₹12,000 and ₹13,000 per lorry in the market due to shortage in 2014.

Now, with the ban on sand mining, a truckload is estimated to cost around ₹20,000.