Vijayawada

SHG members join the effort

Women marching to step up awareness on COVID, in Nellore on Monday.

Women marching to step up awareness on COVID, in Nellore on Monday.  

As coronavirus cases continued unabated, members of Self Help Groups(SHGs) held a rally here on Monday to educate the public on the disease.

With the sky remaining overcast, SHG members led by Ch.Kavitha marched near the Gandhi Bomma Centre holding colourful umbrellas. They underscored the need for wearing face mask by each and every person to avoid getting infected.

It was even more important to practise cough and handwash etiquette, said Joint Collector Prabhakar Reddy while flagging off the rally. One should frequently wash hands using soap, added Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas Director D. Ravindra.

