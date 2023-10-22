Seventh day records lowest footfall at Durga temple in Vijayawada

October 22, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The seventh day of Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamywarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada recorded the lowest footfall of 58,794 so far as of 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Goddess Kanaka Durga was decorated as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari on the seventh day.

As of 12 p.m. on Saturday, 31,574 tickets were sold. As per a release, so far nearly 6 lakh devotees visited the temple since the beginning of the festivities. The highest number of around 1.5 lakh devotees was recorded on October 20 on Moola Nakshatram day.

A minor scuffle broke out at the temple as a woman, holding a Kumkumarchana ticket, expressed her anger at having been kept waiting in the queue line for a long time to let VIPs pass. The queue lines were disrupted every time a VIP came, devotees said.