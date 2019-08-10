Seminar to discuss A.P. post-bifurcation

The Institute for Research on Andhra Pradesh (IRAP) is organising a seminar on “Understanding and re-imagining Andhra Pradesh: A critical appraisal of developments after 2014” at Makineni Basavapunnayya hall in Governorpet on Sunday and Monday (August 11 and 12).

Vamsi Vakulabharanam from University of Massachusetts will deliver the inaugural lecture. Retired professor D. Narasimha Reddy will speak on “A.P.’s economy in the post-bifurcation period”.

Under the theme “Regions and uneven development”, political analyst T. Lakshminarayana will speak on “Overview of irrigation projects: Issues for Regions in A.P.”, State secretary of Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Vruthidarula Union J. Bapuji will throw light on “Irrigation projects, displacement and livelihoods with a focus on South Coastal Andhra” and writer S.A. Vidasagar will speak on “Development and livelihood in regions with a focus on north coastal Andhra.”

M. Mohan Rao of Rashtra Chenetha Jana Samakhya will preside over a session on ‘Caste, gender and politics’. Satish Chennuru from Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Kolkata, will delve into “Kapu movement in Andhra Pradesh’, Vinay Kumar Korivi from Dalit Bahujan Front, Guntur, will throw light on “Dalit Movement in Andhra Pradesh”. editor of Sthree Sangathana Lakshmi will speak on “Women’s Movement in Andhra Pradesh” and V. Jyothi of Dalit Bahujan Resource Centre, Kurnool, will speak on “Dalit Women and Land Rights”.

On Monday, V. Rajagopal from University of Hyderabad will preside over a session on “Land Issues in Andhra Pradesh”.

P. S. Ajay Kumar from All India Agricultural rural Labour Association (AIARLA) will speak on “Changing times and land rights” and C. Ramachandraiah from Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Hyderabad, will throw light on “Industrial corridors, land acquisition and urbanisation”.

Anji Reddy from Acharya Nagarjuna University will moderate a panel discussion that will follow on ‘Amaravati and Capital City Development’. Advocate and activist from Vijayawada Seshagiri Rao, C. Ramachandraiah from CESS, social activist Anumolu Gandhi and Purendra Prasad from University of Hyderabad will participate in the discussion.

The valedictory session will be presided over by Sripad Motiram from University of Massachusetts, U.S., and will comprise a lecture by former Union Secretary EAS Sarma on “A critical perspective on AP’s Development”.