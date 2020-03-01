Seminar on safety for SCR staff held

VIJAYAWADA

01 March 2020 06:48 IST

Senior Divisional Safety Officer P. Raghuram Reddy said the Railway Board has laid down guidelines for maintaining safety and added that any kind of negligence leading to accidents will be dealt with stringent punishment.

Speaking at a seminar on maintainance of safety conducted for employees of South Central Railway (SCR) at Electric Loco Shed here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said a study on railway mishaps indicated that ignorance and imperfection of the staff were the main reasons for accidents. The officer advised the employees to have good relationship with colleagues and healthy atmosphere with the family members to avoid tensions. Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer Dinesh Reddy, officers T.V. Dikshitulu, P. Bhargav, G. Srinivas, V. Srinivas Rao and others participated in the seminar.

