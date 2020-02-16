Seminar on ‘role of language’gets under way

Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) P. Rajasekhar threw light on the different aspects of language and literature and how they were related to one’s culture.

He was delivering the keynote address at the inaugural of a two-day seminar on “The role of language, literature and culture” organised by the Department of English, Andhra Loyola College (ALC). Head of the Department of English N. Ranga Babu gave an outline of the theme of the seminar. Two books — Critical Studies in World Literature edited by B. Raju and Namburi Tyaga Raju, and New Perspectives in Women Literature by Gollapudi Varalakshmi — were released on the occasion.

Suman Bala from the University of Delhi provided insights into the issues and problems faced by women in the contemporary era.

Twenty-odd research scholars presented papers in the afternoon session which ended with Sunil Gera, a creative writer from Goa sharing his experiences in creating writing.