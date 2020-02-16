Vijayawada

Seminar on ‘role of language’gets under way

Challenges faced by women key topic at plenary seesion

Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) P. Rajasekhar threw light on the different aspects of language and literature and how they were related to one’s culture.

He was delivering the keynote address at the inaugural of a two-day seminar on “The role of language, literature and culture” organised by the Department of English, Andhra Loyola College (ALC). Head of the Department of English N. Ranga Babu gave an outline of the theme of the seminar. Two books — Critical Studies in World Literature edited by B. Raju and Namburi Tyaga Raju, and New Perspectives in Women Literature by Gollapudi Varalakshmi — were released on the occasion.

Suman Bala from the University of Delhi provided insights into the issues and problems faced by women in the contemporary era.

Twenty-odd research scholars presented papers in the afternoon session which ended with Sunil Gera, a creative writer from Goa sharing his experiences in creating writing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 6:21:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/seminar-on-role-of-languagegets-under-way/article30834201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY