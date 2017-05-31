Seminar for Civils aspirants tomorrow

Aspiring civil servants always have a reason to complain that the State, after bifurcation, has no institutes to guide them. Not any more.

The Hindu, in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, will organise a seminar on “How to Crack Civil Services” at the P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science at Mogulrajpuram, on June 1.

The session will commence at 4.30 p.m. and will be addressed by P.V. Lakshmaiah, chairman of Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle. Dr. Lakshmaiah has a Masters in Anthropology and has written 14 volumes on the subject, published by the Telugu Academy.

P. Abhishek, who graduated from IIT Kharagpur and an IPS officer of the 2015 batch from Maharashtra cadre, will address the students and give them insights into key factors that must be included as part of preparation.