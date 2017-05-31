Seminar for Civils aspirants tomorrow

Aspiring civil servants always have a reason to complain that the State, after bifurcation, has no institutes to guide them. Not any more.
The Hindu, in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, will organise a seminar on “How to Crack Civil Services” at the P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science at Mogulrajpuram, on June 1.
The session will commence at 4.30 p.m. and will be addressed by P.V. Lakshmaiah, chairman of Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle. Dr. Lakshmaiah has a Masters in Anthropology and has written 14 volumes on the subject, published by the Telugu Academy.
P. Abhishek, who graduated from IIT Kharagpur and an IPS officer of the 2015 batch from Maharashtra cadre, will address the students and give them insights into key factors that must be included as part of preparation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor