Seminar enlightens students on commodity market

“Unlike other markets, people can invest in the commodity market with much more ease. Use this opportunity to know about the nuances of commodity stock exchange as it might help you not only for placements but also in your future,” said M. Ekambaram, principal of the SRK Institute of Technology, at the inaugural of a seminar on the college campus here on Monday.

The Hindu BusinessLine Club, in association with Multi Commodity Exchange, an India-based electronic commodity exchange company in Mumbai, conducted the seminar titled ‘Commodity Talk’ to enlighten the students about commodity exchanges.

Assistant vice-president of MCX Srikanth Kaundinya took the stage to give a detailed explanation about the way commodity exchange and stocks work between buyers and sellers, prompting students to take great interest in the subject.

Four segments

“We are all surrounded by commodities as they are an essential part of our lives. One must learn how companies make use of these commodities,” said Mr. Kaundinya, adding that the commodity market revolved around four major segments – bullion, base metals, energy and agricultural products.

“Eighty-five percent of the commodity trade happens in US dollars. Hence, it is essential for all to memorise the exchange rate of dollar vis-a-vis the Indian Rupee,” he said, highlighting that a change in the purchasing power of the currency is directly linked to the price of the raw materials to be bought.

Mr. Kaundinya also explained about the risks involved in the commodity markets, the differences between the stock and commodity markets and rules of commodity exchange, through different presentations, to help the students grasp the concepts easily.

Towards the end of the presentation, he urged the students to participate in a quiz, ‘Comquest,’ conducted by his company to generate interest on commodity markets for management students across the country.

Students noted down their doubts and queries, which would later be addressed by their respective faculty members. All the students received a certificate for participating in the one-day interactive seminar.

Introductory session

Earlier, soon after their lunch break, students rushed into the auditorium with books in their hands for a brief session where they were introduced to the concept of commodity markets. The briefing, just before the commencement of the seminar, helped the students prepare themselves well to receive the ‘Commodity Talk.’

“I am excited at the prospect of gaining knowledge from this seminar on commodity markets and their exchange mechanisms which can be useful for my placement,” said a final year MBA finance student, as he readied himself to take in the gyan.