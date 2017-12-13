Seen a smoking vehicle? Dial civic body for action

What can one do when a smoking motor vehicle is spotted polluting the air on city roads? Probably cover up the nose and get away from it as soon as possible.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, in a bid to bring down vehicular pollution in the city, has set up a special channel to deal with polluting vehicles, according to the Municipal Commissioner J. Nivas.

Hereafter, before getting away from the polluting vehicle, one can note down its number or click a picture and raise a complaint with the civic body’s grievance cell.

Website launched

In a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Nivas said that the civic body had been conducting various activities like development of greenery and using sweeping machines to avoid dust pollution and such other issues.

“Similarly, we have decided to curb vehicular pollution by involving the public. We have launched a website and linked it to the call centre. When people spot a vehicle that is emanating gases beyond the normal level they can send the vehicle number and other details to us,” he said.

“We will forward the details to the transport authority which will track the vehicle and take necessary action. The transport department and the Deputy Transport Commissioner are prepared to take up all the cases reported by the public,” Mr. Nivas said.

People can call up 0866-2427485, 0866-103 or visit www.vmc103.com to lodge a complaint regarding smoking vehicles. Also, the VMC smartphone application can be used to lodge the complaint regarding pollution.