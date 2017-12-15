Security stepped up on boats, jettys

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) stepped up security on boats crossing the Krishna river and on the river bund.

Twenty-one tourists drowned in the river near Pavitra Sangamam when a private boat carrying about 45 persons overturned on November 12.

The local fishermen and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued the remaining tourists from the waters. The government suspended three tourism employees and the police arrested 10 persons, including the boat driver and other crew, holding them responsible for the mishap.

Caution boards

When this correspondent visited the Punnami Ghat on Monday, the APTDC personnel were seen distributing life jackets to the tourists before they boarded the boats. Caution boards were arranged at different places on the ghat and at Bhavani Island asking tourists to wear life jackets.

“We made life jackets compulsory for all tourists and our staff too who are on the boats. Besides, life-saving equipment has been arranged on the vessels and boat operations will be stopped by 4 p.m. every day,” said APTDC assistant manager M. Malleswara Rao.

‘No selfies’

The staff were instructed not to allow selfies on jettys and boats to avoid accidents. APTDC employees would keep an eye on children while crossing the river and advise elders not to allow kids near the railings, Mr. Rao said.

“After the boat tragedy, safety measures have been improved on the boats and on the river bund. We request the government to continue the measures to prevent mishaps,” a visitor, Anusha of Vijayawada, said.

Meanwhile, tourism officials suspended the operations of all private boats in Krishna after the boat mishap. The services of about 70 private and speed boats of different companies were stopped at the Pavitra Sangamam and Punnami Ghat, the assistant manager said.

“We request tourists not to speak over mobile phones while standing on the edges of the railings, jettys and on the river bunds. The boat driver concerned will be held responsible, if any passenger travels on a boat without a life jacket,” Malleswara Rao said.

Police deployed

Police personnel were also deployed at different points to continuously monitor the situation.