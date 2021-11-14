Security stepped up in AP in connection with the SZC meeting

VIJAYAWADA

Police tightened security in and around Tirupati and other parts of the State in view of the arrival of Chief Ministers / Lieutenant Governors of south Indian States to participate in the 29th Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting being held in the temple city on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the SZC meeting, which is being attended by CMs and Lt. Governors of Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Police threw a security blanket in the temple city. A few political leaders were reportedly taken into preventive custody as a precautionary measure. The State and Central intelligence units were put on a high alert.

“Following the major encounter in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on Sunday, security has been tightened for the high - profile meeting. Security was also beefed up in Nellore where the Union Home Minister is attending a programme,” a police officer said.