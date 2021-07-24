Secondary food processing units on the cards

APFPS to establish them in each parliamentary constituency

The State government has chalked out plans to set up secondary food processing units in each parliamentary constituency. The objective is to utilise the surplus production in the State by creating value addition to the produce. Also, it helps in reducing the post-harvest losses.

Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS) will set up the proposed units on a par with global standards. The government is establishing primary processing units, which will function as ancillary units of the Multi Purpose Facility Centres (MPFCs).

The MPFCs will function under the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). The produce that could not be processed by the primary units will be sent for secondary processing. The government has identified crops such as millets, maize, tamarind, honey, jaggery, coconut, banana, tomato, groundnut, cocoa, venila, papaya, and mango for food processing.

A.P. Agricultural Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy says that the farmers are suffering losses in absence of processing facilities. They hardly get remunerative prices if they sell their produce to the corporates that are into food processing. The proposed units will benefit the farmers, he says.

Food Processing Policy

APFPS CEO L. Sridhar Reddy says that the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Policy - 2020-25 targets to make the State as the most preferred destination for food processing and minimise procurement losses.

“The government will supply to the units the raw material by procuring it directly from the RBKs at MSP or market rate. After processing and value addition, the O&M operator will market the products and share the revenue with farmers, apart from the MSP,” says Mr. Sridhar Reddy.

A variety of food processing units will come up. For instance, a cashew processing unit will be established in Srikakulam district. Similarly, a maize processing unit will come up in Vizianagaram district.

In Vijayawada, ‘Balamrutham’ with a capacity of 30 tonnes is one of the units. A tamarind processing unit with a capacity of 25,000 tonnes per annum will be established in Chitoor constituency, he says. Lands have been identified in all districts, except Guntur, East Godavari and Chittoor. As many as 40 companies have shown interest in joining the initiative. The Detailed Project Reports are being prepared,” says the CEO.