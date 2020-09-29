Vijayawada

Second flood warning at Prakasam Barrage withdrawn

Villagers of Amudala Lanka village moving to a rehabilitation centre as flood water surrounded the island habitation in Avanigadda area, due to heavy discharge from Prakasam Barrage on Monday.

Villagers of Amudala Lanka village moving to a rehabilitation centre as flood water surrounded the island habitation in Avanigadda area, due to heavy discharge from Prakasam Barrage on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The second flood warning issued at the Prakasam Barrage due to heavy flooding to Krishna River has been withdrawn on Tuesday as the inflow and outflow came down.

At 8 a.m., the inflow was at 5.99 lakh cusecs and it came down to 5.59 lakh at 11 a.m. The outflow at the same time was 5.52 lakh cusecs and the second flood warning which was issued on Sunday late night has been withdrawn.

Flood level is expected gradually come down as outflow at projects upstream has been coming down.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 4:08:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/second-flood-warning-at-prakasam-barrage-withdrawn/article32723294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story