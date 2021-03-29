Sculptor felicitated

Mr. Srinivas is an expert in using iron scrap for designing sculptures of animals and other such objects.

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Sunday felicitated Padakandla Srinivas, a sculptor, who won laurels from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

During his address, Mr. Modi showered praise on Mr. Srinivas, who had set up his sculptures in Madurai, Chennai, Kurnool and Guntur.

Eco-friendly

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz said the sculptures were eco-friendly. “Mr. Srinivas brought laurels to Krishna district,” he added.