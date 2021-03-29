Vijayawada

Sculptor felicitated

Collector A.Md.Imtiaz facilitating sculptor Padakandla Srinivas in Vijayawada on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Sunday felicitated Padakandla Srinivas, a sculptor, who won laurels from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

A native of Vijayawada, Mr. Srinivas is an expert in using iron scrap for designing sculptures of animals and other such objects.

During his address, Mr. Modi showered praise on Mr. Srinivas, who had set up his sculptures in Madurai, Chennai, Kurnool and Guntur.

Eco-friendly

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz said the sculptures were eco-friendly. “Mr. Srinivas brought laurels to Krishna district,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2021 9:35:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/sculptor-felicitated/article34187392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY