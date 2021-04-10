SCR Vijayawada Division earns ₹2,494 cr. revenue during 2020-21

Vijayawada

10 April 2021 11:10 IST

DRM asks passengers to strictly follow COVID precautions

Despite facing challenges owing to COVID-19, South Central Railway Vijayawada Division, has earned ₹2,494 crore revenue during 2020-21, said Divisional Railway Manager P. Srinivas.

Of the total revenue, earnings on goods transportation was about ₹2,197 crore. The division made several achievements and took up many development works during the lockdown period, he said.

Addressing the annual press conference online on Friday, Mr. Srinivas said priority had been given for passenger safety, COVID-19 precautions, completing of long pending works, electrification and service activities when trains were suspended during the lockdown.

Commissioning of 30-km third line between Kavali and Ulavapadu stations, double line in Gudivada-Machilipatnam and doubling of tracks on Uppaluru-Moturu stations were completed. Major yard remodelling of Rajahmundry railway station had been completed.

The Diesel Loco Shed, Vijayawada, won the first prize under workshop category in the National Energy Conservation Awards-2020. Electric Loco Shed, Vijayawada, bagged ISO 50001-2011 Energy Management Systems Certification.

Digital initiatives

Railway officials had developed the COVID management system and COVID survey form to monitor the COVID status in the division. The division had developed muster management systems and block management system applications to bring in transparency, e-Pass and e-Office system to the employees.

Web conferences arranged for railway staff for training and discussing the operations to reduce expenditure and to prevent the spread of COVID, Mr Srinivas said and appealed to passengers to wear masks, maintain social distance and sanitise frequently to prevent the virus.

Chief Medical Superintendent Nazeer, Senior DCM P. Bhaskar Reddy and other officers participated.