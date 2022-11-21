Scores take part in Vijayawada Marathon

November 21, 2022 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Half marathon finished in 1.18 hours

Tharun Boda

People taking part in the Vijayawada Marathon in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Scores of athletes and enthusiastic runners took part in the Vijayawada Marathon 2022, the seventh edition of the annual running event organised by Vijayawada Runners, on Sunday.

Runners competed in the half marathon, 10-km and 5-km runs which were flagged off at D-Address Mall on MG Road by NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao and Guntur Range DIG Trivikram Varma.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that it is a good sign to see a huge turnout of health and fitness-conscious citizens at the marathon. He said such events promote a healthy lifestyle among the citizens and should be held more frequently.

Organisers Mani Deepak and Krishna Teja of Vijayawada Runners said that over 1,500 people including senior citizens and children took part in the three runs. Among them were 117 personnel and their family members from the 10th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Six of them won top places in various categories in the three runs.

Winners

Ramavath Ramesh Chandra finished the half marathon (21.5 km) in 1.18 hours and stood first in the male category. He was followed by Thatiparthi Brahmareddy and Vishal Abhishek Duriya who finished the marathon in 1.19 hours and 1.23 hours respectively.

In the half marathon female category, Navya Vadde finished the run in 1.38 hours while Kamala Kunala finished it in 2.10 hours and Sunita Pucha finished the same in 2.15 hours.

B. Ramesh finished the 10K run in 35.13 minutes and stood first in the male category. Ramesh Vanthala finished the 10K run in 36.04 minutes and Pavan Kalyan Naik finished it in 37 minutes. In the female category, Yuthika finished the 10K run in 58.33 minutes while Falaq Khan and Lakshmi Sri finished the race in 1.06 hours and 1.07 hours respectively.

