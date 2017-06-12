Schools to reopen today with poor facilities

After a month of summer vacation, the government, aided and unaided schools are set to reopen on Monday. However, many schools do not have recognition, structural soundness and do not comply with fire safety norms.

In government schools, teachers are busy applying for transfers as the process began just a couple of days ago. Textbooks are not available in the market for all classes.

The state government has announced that 2.20 crore textbooks would be distributed in a phased manner after schools are reopened.

In addition, several schools are running in blatant violation of the norms of Education, Fire and Transport departments, sources in the government said.

Transport Department officials have begun checking the fitness of school vans and buses. Many schools and colleges are running buses to other institutions violating permit rules. The managements have appointed retired persons as drivers and the cleaners do not have proper training.

Fire safety manual ignored

The A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Safety Department have drafted a fire manual for schools. A majority of educational institutions are apparently ignoring the manual, posing a threat to the lives of the children.

The manual includes conceptualizing the school fire safety management plan, risk and vulnerability assessment, formation of fire safety teams and organising fire and evacuation drills.

Director General, A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, K. Satyanarayana, said the fire personnel were conducting awareness programmes and mock drills in schools involving staff and children on prevention of fire mishaps, evacuation and rescue operations.

“We request the school managements to obtain ‘No Objection Certificates’ from the fire personnel and follow fire safety norms,” the DG said.

“Many private schools are running in commercial and residential complexes without sufficient toilets, playgrounds, first aid kits and parking facilities. The concerned municipality and panchayat officials should inspect the educational institutions and ensure that the schools are run properly,” said a parent M. Nanda Kumar.

Meanwhile, heavy rush was seen at books and stationary marts, cloth stores and footwear shops at many places with parents vying to purchase material for their children.